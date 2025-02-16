Knicks' Jalen Brunson Loses NBA 3-Point Contest
The NBA's 3-Point Contest will have a new victor for the first time in three years but it won't be New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.
It was deja vu all over again in the worst way for Brunson, who once again fell in the opening round of All-Star Saturday's long distance shootout. Brunson was tied with two-time defending champion Damian Lillard (Milwaukee) as the first man eliminated after round one with a score of 18, one short of the advancement score reached by third-place man and eventual winner Tyler Herro (Miami).
View Brunson's full round below:
Brunson got off to a strong start, hitting all but one of the five on his first rack from the corner. However, he struggled from the wing, sinking only one of five before hitting the three-point ball sponsored by Starry. Brunson then failed to hit more than two on any of his final three racks, which perhaps led to his elimination.
When the round was over, Brunson's score was originally enough to advance, as his tally of 18 was two better than third-place man Cade Cunningham (Detroit).
Alas for New Yorkers, Brunson was swiftly eliminated with the performance of Buddy Hield (Golden State), who impressed his adoring local crowd with a round-best score of 31 to earn advancement alongside Herro and Darius Garland (Cleveland), who had 24. Hield previously won the 2020 contest in Chicago while repping the Sacramento Kings. Herro then bested Hield by one point to win the contest by a 24-23 final.
Brunson will appear in the starting lineup for Sunday's main event alongside Knicks teammate Karl-Anthony Towns (8 p.m. ET, TNT).
