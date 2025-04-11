Knicks PG Predicted For All-NBA Honor
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has made 64 appearances for the team so far this season.
Brunson now just needs to play in either of the Knicks' final two games this season to officially become eligible for selection for any league-wide awards. Assuming he does, there's a good chance Brunson will make his second consecutive All-NBA team.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes Brunson should be on the All-NBA Third Team.
"As long as Brunson's recent ankle ailment doesn't keep him from clearing the 65-game threshold, he'll have a spot on either the third or second team. He wound up as the last cut from the second team here, but he's been objectively awesome: 26.2 points on 60.6 percent true shooting and a career-high 7.4 assists against 2.5 turnovers," Buckley writes.
The other players Buckley listed for the All-NBA Third Team were Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun.
Brunson has been the driving force for the Knicks all season long, and his captaincy has helped lead the team through thick and thin.
When Brunson was sidelined for a month with a sprained ankle, the Knicks looked like a different team. They weren't nearly as dominant, and the offense wasn't as smooth as it was before.
Now that Brunson is back on the court, the Knicks will look to him for guidance in his third straight playoff run with the team.
Brunson was a key part of the success behind the first two postseason runs of his Knicks tenure, and now he is expected to be a massive part of another one, but this time, he'll have help in the form of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns alongside OG Anunoby and Josh Hart.
