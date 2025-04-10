Knicks' Jalen Brunson Reveals End-of-Season Plans
Now that he's back on the floor, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson doesn't want to miss a thing.
Brunson made it clear that, if it's up to him, he'll be partaking in at least the Knicks' next two games. A back-to-back makes up the penultimate games of the Knicks' season: New York will be in Detroit on Thursday before going back home to welcome in a Cleveland Cavaliers group locked into its perch atop the Eastern Conference.
"There’s a reason: It’s my job," Brunson said when asked why he'd partake in mostly meaningless Knick games by Steve Popper of Newsday. "As of right now I’m playing unless I’m told otherwise."
The Knicks (50-29) are a hair away from securing the third spot on the Eastern bracket. They'll clinch it with either a win or an Indiana Pacers loss over the final three games of the regular season.
On top of all that, Brunson does have a bit of a personal cause to play for: the Knicks captain needs two more appearances to qualify for postseason honors such as the All-NBA Teams or the Clutch Player of the Year title after missing the prior 15 games due to an ankle injury. Brunson returned to the Knicks on Sunday and he scored 27 points in Tuesday's loss to the Boston Celtics.
Popper does note that similar claims surfaced in the Knicks' realm before fate stepped in: OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, Popper reports, had equal aspirations but both have already been ruled out for Thursday's tilt with the Detroit Pistons with minor injuries. Mitchell Robinson is likewise out, but that's par for the course as the Knicks continue to manage his return from an ankle injury that kept him out for the first 58 games of the year.
