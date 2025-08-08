All Knicks

Knicks Star Projected for Next Olympics

The New York Knicks could see one of their players in the next Olympics.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson warms up prior to game five of first round for the NBA Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson warms up prior to game five of first round for the NBA Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is a candidate to be on the next Olympic team when the Summer Games return in Los Angeles in 2028.

CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger built a case as to why Brunson should be included on the team.

"Brunson was "high on the list" of candidates for the 2024 Olympic team, but was ultimately left off the roster," Ward-Henninger wrote.

"That's not going to happen in 2028, when he should easily slide into the vacancy left by Curry at the guard position. Brunson has developed into one of the most prolific scoring guards in the world and, while he lacks size, his grittiness and intelligence should allow him to hold his own defensively on the international stage. He has yet to make an Olympic appearance, but Brunson won gold as a member of the U18 and U19 Team USA squads and was a key member of the 2023 World Cup team."

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Brunson was part of the roster projection that included Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Brunson would likely be competing for a starting spot on Team USA against Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, along with Haliburton, his nemesis from the Eastern Conference Finals.

Those three would form a lethal point guard rotation that would give fits to teams around the world.

The roster for 2028 doesn't feature the same kind of star and legendary power that the 2024 team had with Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, but it appears the torch can be passed down to the new generation of American superstars.

As long as Brunson continues to play like he has been over the next few years, he should be someone that pops up in consideration for the Olympics in three years' time.

