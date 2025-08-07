Knicks Star Just Misses Top of Eastern Players List
Jalen Brunson has entered unforeseen territory. The one-time second round draft pick has elevated well beyond All-Star status, even the elite distinction of being the franchise player for a franchise as storied as the New York Knicks. He's considered by just about everyone as one of the best players in his conference, ringing in at No. 2 in a ranking conducted by NBA.com.
The shoutout shouldn't arrive as a surprise to anyone, with Brunson's three-year run of continued rapid development coinciding with the Knicks' finally getting taken seriously as a formidable playoff opponent. They've won a playoff series each season since trading for the point guard, with some of those MVP-level performances unquestionably resulting in the hype he's built.
Other studs like Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid were either dropped on or omitted from the list due to injury concerns and near-guaranteed absences, opening the door wide open for the Knicks star.
"Back-to-back appointments to the All-NBA team certify him as one of the league’s best point guards," Shaun Powell wrote. "He also earned some 2025 MVP votes and is the reigning Clutch Player of the Year. What more evidence does he need?"
"Brunson went from a second-round pick and a backup point guard in Dallas to a franchise player in just a few years. He’s tricky with the dribble, a solid mid-range shooter and of course a player who wants the last shot. He isn’t a particularly willing passer in certain situations, and doesn’t create as much (just 5 apg in his career) as you want from a position designed to make teammates better. Yet where would the Knicks be without him?"
His team's trust in him as the potential best player on a championship team has been represented in their offseason behavior, as they're clearly looking to go all-in on arguably the most popular Knick of the 21st century while coming off of a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Brunson was close with former head coach Tom Thibodeau, but the organization's choice to replace him with Mike Brown is evidence of New York's interest in investing in the guard's offensively-tilted play style. They spent wisely to bring in hired guns in free agency while looking out for Brunson's favorite teammates, and remain frisky in rounding out next season's roster.
Brunson was only topped on the NBA's list by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP who still reigns as the unquestioned best player out east. The multiple-time MVP continues churning out statistics and wins in an increasingly-unfortunate Milwaukee Bucks situation, which the Knicks are keeping a watchful eye over in attempting to add the Hall of Famer to the Knicks. Brunson may not be the Green Freak, but he's still nearing consensus as one of the best in the game.
