All Knicks

Knicks Star Just Misses Top of Eastern Players List

The face of the New York Knicks is among the best players in his conference.

Henry Brown

Dec 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jalen Brunson has entered unforeseen territory. The one-time second round draft pick has elevated well beyond All-Star status, even the elite distinction of being the franchise player for a franchise as storied as the New York Knicks. He's considered by just about everyone as one of the best players in his conference, ringing in at No. 2 in a ranking conducted by NBA.com.

The shoutout shouldn't arrive as a surprise to anyone, with Brunson's three-year run of continued rapid development coinciding with the Knicks' finally getting taken seriously as a formidable playoff opponent. They've won a playoff series each season since trading for the point guard, with some of those MVP-level performances unquestionably resulting in the hype he's built.

Other studs like Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid were either dropped on or omitted from the list due to injury concerns and near-guaranteed absences, opening the door wide open for the Knicks star.

"Back-to-back appointments to the All-NBA team certify him as one of the league’s best point guards," Shaun Powell wrote. "He also earned some 2025 MVP votes and is the reigning Clutch Player of the Year. What more evidence does he need?"

"Brunson went from a second-round pick and a backup point guard in Dallas to a franchise player in just a few years. He’s tricky with the dribble, a solid mid-range shooter and of course a player who wants the last shot. He isn’t a particularly willing passer in certain situations, and doesn’t create as much (just 5 apg in his career) as you want from a position designed to make teammates better. Yet where would the Knicks be without him?"

New York Knicks Guard Jalen Brunson and Indiana Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton
May 12, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends during game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

His team's trust in him as the potential best player on a championship team has been represented in their offseason behavior, as they're clearly looking to go all-in on arguably the most popular Knick of the 21st century while coming off of a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brunson was close with former head coach Tom Thibodeau, but the organization's choice to replace him with Mike Brown is evidence of New York's interest in investing in the guard's offensively-tilted play style. They spent wisely to bring in hired guns in free agency while looking out for Brunson's favorite teammates, and remain frisky in rounding out next season's roster.

Brunson was only topped on the NBA's list by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP who still reigns as the unquestioned best player out east. The multiple-time MVP continues churning out statistics and wins in an increasingly-unfortunate Milwaukee Bucks situation, which the Knicks are keeping a watchful eye over in attempting to add the Hall of Famer to the Knicks. Brunson may not be the Green Freak, but he's still nearing consensus as one of the best in the game.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Henry Brown
HENRY BROWN

Home/News