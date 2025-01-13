Knicks Star Questionable vs. Pistons After Injury Scare
The New York Knicks are set to shoulder an incredible burden come Monday night.
The injury report for Monday's showdown against the Detroit Pistons (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG), lists Knicks captain and point guard Jalen Brunson as questionable due to right shoulder soreness. New York is looking to string consecutive wins together for the first time in the new year after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
Brunson was the star for all the wrong and right reasons during Milwaukee's visit: he set the tone with 23 points in the opening period and had 32 in the third quarter before he was forced to leave the game when he was labored after a confrontation in the paint with AJ Green. He went to the locker room and spent several tense minutes in the back before re-emerging to cheers and chants of "MVP" from an appreciative Madison Square Garden crowd.
Brunson ended the game with 44 points, setting a Knicks single-game record for the best scoring output when playing 30 minutes or less. It was a landmark victory for the Knicks (26-14), who snapped out of a funk that saw them lose four of their prior five, including two against the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.
Brunson is the only name on the Knicks injury report beyond the G League mainstays (Pacome Dadiet and Kevin McCullar) and Mitchell Robinson, who has yet to play this year due to an ankle injury. Detroit's lone entrant on the report beyond their own G Leaguers is Jaden Ivey, who remains out with a fractured fibula.
