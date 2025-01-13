Tom Thibodeau Defends Knicks Rookies
It's anything but beginner's luck for the New York Knicks' rookie class.
Though Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti, and Tyler Kolek--the three freshmen that have appeared on the Knicks' active roster this season --have struggled to generate lasting roles in the New York rotation, head coach Tom Thibodeau gave each a shoutout following a 140-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
"I like our young guys a lot," Thibodeau said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "Ariel's been terrific. He's got a very bright future. He's very high-energy. He has a unique ability to protect the rim ... I think Tyler's a gym rat, got a great feel for the game. He's getting better and better ... I really like our young guys."
Though Dadiet remains stationed with the G League club in Westchester, Hukporti and Kolek each got to take the floor in the Knicks' most one-sided victory of the season. Dadiet was chosen in the first round of last June's draft while Kolek and Hukporti got the call from the Knicks (26-14) on day two.
Thibodeau even had kind words for second-year man Jacob Toppin, praising the younger brother of 2020 first-round pick Obi for the energy he has brought in practice. Toppin likewise got to partake in Sunday's game after a historic outing from Jalen Brunson built a healthy lead that allowed Thibodeau to empty his bench.
Thibodeau's kind words came a day after a report from Steve Popper of Newsday hinted that upper management was dissatisfied with a lack of young player development on the NBA level. While the NBA Knicks have mostly flourished thanks to the efforts of imported talent, their developmental group took home the G League's in-season title in Orlando for the second consecutive year back in December. Kolek was named MVP of the Showcase Cup while veteran T.J. Warren has picked up the slack now that the G League regular season is in full swing.
Thibodeau has been notoriously stingy when it comes to offering rookies minutes but there are lingering cases of homegrown talents breaking through to him: Miles McBride, for example, was a de facto 12th man at the start of last season but now stands as one of Thibodeau's first men off the bench.
"Every timeout, their spirit is there, they're greeting guys as they're coming off the floor," Thibodeau lauded. "Over the course of the season, you need everybody ... How you prepare is huge, and those guys are a big part of that."
The Knicks return to action on Monday night when they face the Detroit Pistons (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
