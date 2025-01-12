Jalen Brunson Comeback Effort Makes Knicks History
Jalen Brunson put forth one of the most unique offensive efforts in New York Knicks history on Sunday afternoon-into-evening.
Brunson made history amidst the Knicks' 140-106 statement win over the Milwaukee Bucks: with 44 points, Brunson put forth a double decalogue for the 17th time in his Knick career, tying Carmelo Anthony for the third-most in franchise history. Brunson set the tone for the Knicks with 23 points in the opening period alone, giving the Knicks an early lead they would never relinquish.
The point guard and Knicks captain needed only 29 minutes to do so, putting forth the best metropolitan scoring effort while playing less than a half-hour. Brunson's time was relatively limited on Sunday after he endured a shoulder injury during third quarter action that forced him to retreat to the Knicks' locker room.
Upon returning, Brunson was serenaded by chants of "MVP" from a crowd that included Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, who had the previous record when he had 41 in 26 minutes during an April 1988 win over Indiana. Ewing still holds the record for most 40-point games in Knicks history at 30 while Bernard King is the runner-up at 23.
Brunson won't have to wait long for his next chance at history, as the Knicks immediately return to action on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
