Knicks Star Questionable for Wizards Rematch
Fresh off one of the most dominant offensive showings in recent memory, no one would blame Jalen Brunson for taking a break or at least be ailing a little bit.
With the Knicks set to engage in a rematch with the Washington Wizards on Friday (7 p.m. ET, MSG), Jalen Brunson has been listed as questionable on the initial injury report. New York is coming off a 136-132 victory over the Wizards and Saturday and will seek to end the calendar year on an eight-game winning streak.
Brunson, said to be dealing with "right calf tightness," had the same diagnosis for Saturday's game but he appeared to be more than fine: the Knicks captain put in a 55-point showing in the win despite a scoreless second quarter. All but 13 of his points came in the second half and he became just the second New Yorker to have multiple 55-point showings, joining Bernard King.
The only other active New Yorker on the injury list was Mitchell Robinson, who continues to rehab his ankle from last season.
Washington (5-24) has yet to submit its injury report for Monday's game but reinforcements might be on the way: Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported that the Wizards and Kyle Kuzma have "identified Monday’s game as Kuzma’s potential return to action." Kuzma has missed each of the last 12 games with sprained rib cartilage, including Saturday's loss to New York.
