Knicks Captain Stresses Need For Intensity in Game 6
An automotive piston expands gas consumption to make the vehicle run. Jalen Brunson hopes the New York Knicks engage in a similar endeavor to down Detroit's.
The Knicks captain and point guard broke out the motor metaphors as Manhattan's finest prepared for Game 6 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal set against the Detroit Pistons, addressing the fact that New York has yet to register a complete 48-minute effort in the ongoing series.
"I feel like we've had spurts of where we let off the gas a little bit," Brunson said in video from SNY. "We're just striving to play for 48 minutes."
Though the Knicks carry a 3-2 series lead and sit one game away from postseason advancement, they have yet to fully control any of the five games played to date. In the opening game, for example, they were on the wrong end of the scoreboard for a majority of the contest before a run of 21 unanswered points permanently placed momentum in their corner.
Through five games, the average margin of victory between for the two teams combined is fewer than five points, by far the lowest of the NBA's eight first-round sets.
From a New York perspective, the third quarter has been particularly troubling: the Knicks have not won the first 12 minutes after halftime in any of the first five games, setting the stage for thrilling yet stressful final stanzas.
Brunson once again encouraged the Knicks to floor it in such situations.
"I feel like it's more of a mentality than anything," Brunson said in another video from SNY. "We can't let our foot off the gas, regardless of if we're up or down. We've got to be on go the entire time."
