Knicks’Jalen Brunson Taking More Steps Toward Return
Captain's log: the New York Knicks are pleased with the progress but are refusing to take chances.
Any and all conversations about the Knicks' ongoing stretch run will carry questions about the health of franchise face Jalen Brunson, who has not played since March 4 due to an ankle injury. As the Knicks prepare for a back-to-back, beginning with a Tuesday visit from the Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG), head coach Tom Thibodeau simultaneously preached optimism and patience.
"He's doing more and more each day. He's feeling a lot better," Thibodeau said when queried about Brunson's status, per video from SNY. "Really good progress, but [it's] day-to-day, basically ... He's not doing anything in practice yet, so that'll be the next step for him, probably. But he's doing a lot of shooting, work in the pool, work on the bike, stuff like that. His conditioning is pretty good, actually."
The Knicks (44-26) announced on Saturday that Brunson would miss at least one more week, which rules him out for at least the next three games. Following the Mavericks' visit, the Knicks host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday before heading to Milwaukee on Friday.
With Brunson out after twisting his ankle on a driving double attempt against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Knicks have gone 4-4 as they inch closer to securing to one of the six automatic playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Brunson needs four more games to qualify for NBA postseason honors, such as All-NBA Teams.
Miles McBride has started in his place but is dealing with a groin contusion that kept him out of Saturday's win over Washington. That has offered extended opportunities to Cameron Payne and rookie Tyler Kolek, each of whom rose to the occasion in Saturday's showcase at Madison Square Garden.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!