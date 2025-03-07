Knicks Get Optimistic Update on Jalen Brunson Injury
At least one thing may have gone right for the New York Knicks in their annual visit to Crypto.com Arena.
Those that stayed up to watch the Knicks' yearly showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers were rewarded with only heartbreak: not only did New York fall to the purple-and-gold by a 113-109 overtime decision but metropolitan night owls also dealt with the loss of Jalen Brunson, who fled to the New York locker room with an ankle injury in the contest's penultimate minute.
In the aftermath, NBA on TNT insider Chris Haynes offered the slightest hint of a silver lining for supporters of the blue-and-orange, as he reported that "there’s optimism [that] ... Brunson only sustained a sprained ankle."
Brunson finished Thursday's game with a 39-point, 10-rebound double-double. He was injured in the extra session when he drove for an equalizing double against Los Angeles' Austin Reaves, rolling his ankle on an awkward landing. Brunson stayed in the game to shoot free throws awarded on a Reaves foul but was immediately replaced at the next stoppage.
Any time without Brunson is no doubt cause for concern in Manhattan, but a sprain is certainly preferable to the alternative, according to medical experts on WebMD.
"A sprain may clear up within days, with worse sprains needing several weeks to heal," WebMD states, to Haynes' point. "Fractures usually take much longer. It could be six weeks to several months before you’re back to your regular routine."
In any event, it seems fair to theorize that Brunson will, at the very least, miss the Knicks' maiden voyage to Intuit Dome set for Friday when they face the Los Angeles Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET, MSG). The team has two days off after that, as they're scheduled to be in Sacramento on Monday.
Brunson has appeared in all but one Knicks game so far this season, missing only a New Year's Day win over Utah when he was a late scratch due to calf tightness.
