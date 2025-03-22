Knicks Provide Jalen Brunson Injury Update
Slowly but steadily, one of the New York Knicks' former Villanova Wildcats is back on the prowl.
The Knicks announced on Saturday, hours before their primetime tilt against the Washington Wizards (8 p.m. ET, MSG), that captain and point guard Jalen Brunson is engaged in "controlled court work" as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury.
Brunson's status will be updated in one week as the Knicks (43-26) work through the final stanzas of the regular season.
Brunson has not played since enduring an ankle injury in the final stages of March 6's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. While driving for a double in overtime, he landed awkwardly before spending several moments on the ground. He remained in the game so shoot successful free throws before leaving for the New York locker room.
Knicks management, namely head coach Tom Thibodeau, has repeatedly expressed its desire to see Brunson get a few games in before the postseason tips off. New York has 13 games left on its docket, including Saturday's visit from Washington. In addition to getting Brunson up to game speed, the point guard needs to appear in four more games to qualify for any postseason award nominations.
The Knicks have gone 3-5 without Brunson in this stretch.
