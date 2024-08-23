Knicks' Jalen Brunson Reveals His Top 5 Ever

"When people talk about top 5 basketball players of all time…if Kobe's not mentioned, there's no point in having that conversation"



–– Jalen Brunson



Brunson's top 5 (not in order):

🐐 Michael Jordan

🐐 LeBron James

🐐 Kobe Bryant

🐐 Shaquille O'Neal

🐐 (did not select) pic.twitter.com/DcTa0i2lY4