Knicks Star Unfazed By Mike Brown's Changes
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown isn't trying to reinvent the wheel, but things will be different than how Tom Thibodeau ran things for five years.
It isn't going to be a seamless transition, but Jalen Brunson is ready for the challenge of learning Brown's system.
“I don’t how long it’s going to take me, but hopefully relatively fast. I’ll continue to get better off of it. Even with Thibs the past couple years, we were still learning how to do certain things, getting better at certain things. I don’t want to say I’m going to ‘master’ it at any point, I’m just going to continue getting better and better and be more fluent at it. It’s going to be a process, for sure," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“Things are different obviously, but certain things are definitely different than what we’ve done in the past couple of years. But we knew that coming in. It’s all about how we adapt, how we adjust, and how quickly we do so. Making sure we help each other learn," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting.
The Knicks will be able to put their new system to the test in their Abu Dhabi exhibition games against the Philadelphia 76ers, where they can get an idea of what they need to improve. Regardless of how things go, Brunson will be the key person in charge of implementing these changes, so it's important that he is able to get things right.
One thing that isn't changing from last year is Brunson's role on the team. Without him, the Knicks are not a title contender. The team will go as far as he takes them, so the Knicks are dependent on him for their success.
If Brunson can figure out how to run Brown's offense at an efficient pace right away, the Knicks should be in business early in the season, which will help their chances of winning a championship.
Brunson's confidence in getting things right quickly should make the Knicks feel good about the season ahead.
