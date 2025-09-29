All Knicks

Knicks Star Unfazed By Mike Brown's Changes

Mike Brown will bring changes to the New York Knicks, but one player welcomes the challenge.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks to the media during a media day press conference.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks to the media during a media day press conference. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown isn't trying to reinvent the wheel, but things will be different than how Tom Thibodeau ran things for five years.

It isn't going to be a seamless transition, but Jalen Brunson is ready for the challenge of learning Brown's system.

“I don’t how long it’s going to take me, but hopefully relatively fast. I’ll continue to get better off of it. Even with Thibs the past couple years, we were still learning how to do certain things, getting better at certain things. I don’t want to say I’m going to ‘master’ it at any point, I’m just going to continue getting better and better and be more fluent at it. It’s going to be a process, for sure," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting.

“Things are different obviously, but certain things are definitely different than what we’ve done in the past couple of years. But we knew that coming in. It’s all about how we adapt, how we adjust, and how quickly we do so. Making sure we help each other learn," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks to the media during a media day press conference
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks to the media during a media day press conference. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks will be able to put their new system to the test in their Abu Dhabi exhibition games against the Philadelphia 76ers, where they can get an idea of what they need to improve. Regardless of how things go, Brunson will be the key person in charge of implementing these changes, so it's important that he is able to get things right.

One thing that isn't changing from last year is Brunson's role on the team. Without him, the Knicks are not a title contender. The team will go as far as he takes them, so the Knicks are dependent on him for their success.

If Brunson can figure out how to run Brown's offense at an efficient pace right away, the Knicks should be in business early in the season, which will help their chances of winning a championship.

Brunson's confidence in getting things right quickly should make the Knicks feel good about the season ahead.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

