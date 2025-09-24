Knicks Expected to Keep Free Agent Guard Additions
The New York Knicks quelled months of speculation in early September when they finally made moves to round out their rotation, signing a couple of long-available veteran guards in Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon as some fringe-rotational help to pad the team's newly-fortified bench.
They weren't the same splashy potential difference-makers that some envisioned, but their respective fits aren't hard to imagine. Brogdon's contributed to good teams as a rotational guard in the past, while Shamet just did the same on last season's Knicks.
As seamless as they may seem as plug-and-play shooters and ball-handlers, the math does not back up New York's holding onto both options by opening night with how little leeway the Knicks have against the unforgiving salary cap. There's only room for one more fully-guaranteed deal, but according to the NBA's most prolific insider, the team is dead-set on finding a way for both men to find their way onto the books by late-October.
ESPN's Shams Charania not only claimed that both Shamet and Brogdon are expected to make the final 15-man lineup, but went so far as to say that the Knicks have a "key bench role" in mind for former Sixth Man of the Year-winner Brogdon.
Shamet's sticking around is less of a surprise, having played rotation-worthy minutes in the Knicks' dramatic run to last season's Eastern Conference Finals as a bench shooter. New York needed spacing, which he's spent his career providing, and his effortful defense quickly made him a Tom Thibodeau favorite.
Brogdon, though, hasn't gotten to play much winning basketball in recent years. The oft-injured guard looked to be completing a career resurgence on the 2022-23 Boston Celtics, but the contenders wasted no time in punting him for a better guarantee at a title-winning guard when they saw the chance to get Jrue Holiday.
Their bet paid off, while Brogdon spent a pair of seasons floating between some of the league's less-competitive situations in the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards as a bench presence. He merely notched 24 appearances at his last stint in D.C., with that organization opting in favor of testing out their young prospects over their lower-ceiling veterans.
The Knicks could use the point guard's distributive skills, especially if he's in a fringe-rotational role that would keep him from straining under the weight of a hefty burden. He was still good for over four assists in a 20-minute-per-game role with the Wizards, and he'll get even less opportunity for injury in playing behind Jalen Brunson, one of the most depended-upon guards in the league.
Knicks' head coach Mike Brown sounds serious about implementing more off-ball looks for Brunson, and if that's the case, a backup floor general who can drive, shoot and feed has to be just the secondary distributor that he's imagining for his upcoming rotation.
