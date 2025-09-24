Knicks HC Provides Insight on Proposed Offensive Tweaks
New York Knicks fans got their first peeks at what to expect from the 2025-26 roster at media day, the first payoff after a summer spent accumulating more championship-contending hype than they've seen in decades.
The front office took the time to build an intriguing cast of supporting players around franchise scorer Jalen Brunson, and spent the offseason carefully locating more pieces to add to the equation. They swung on a few desirable free agents in Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, made moves on potential deep-cut bench options in Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon and, most notably, found a new head coach.
Mike Brown looks to bring some ideas to the table, having earned a few Coach of the Year awards at past stops by inviting offensive creativity into several previously-disorganized situations. The Knicks, for all of the lineup's bells and whistles, need some order, and Brown already sounds laser-focused on providing more to the offense outside of over-reliance on Brunson-ball.
He'd touched on the topic of how he'd re-work the scoring scheme upon first receiving the head coaching job earlier in the summer, putting his trust in Brunson to guide Brown's typically-quicker offenses, and elaborated on what he's expecting out of his star player during his first media day interview.
"The biggest thing I want to do for [Brunson] is get easy shots," Brown said. "One of the easiest shots is a spray three...I'm a big proponent of touching the paint and spraying that basketball for a catch-and-shoot three."
Even for those who missed Brown's offseason thoughts on the matter, a quick glance at the coach's previous stops should tell the full story of his emphasis on shooting and motion offense. He spent years as an assistant with a band of pace-and-space pioneers in the Golden State Warriors before moving on to the Sacramento Kings, where he further emphasized his love for perimeter movement.
Brunson's usage rate sits a hair under 30% through his first three seasons in New York, with the franchise's trust in his clutch-time scoring translating into his regularly dictating every possession as the scoring and dishing point guard. Brown, maintaining his eyes on his star's durability and offensive cohesion, is looking to keep the ball moving without necessarily taking away from his shots.
"The little bit we've seen so far during our optional workouts, seems like he's embraced it," Brown continued. "The ball will be in his hands especially down the stretch, so making it easier throughout the course of the game's gonna be big."
His vision will require more driving and kicking than the more stationary Knicks are accustomed to, with the predictability of their all deferring to Brunson coming back at inopportune points in the postseason. He'll have to look into his 9-10 man rotation to discover that playmaking element, already showing a strong willingness to move away from team tendencies that haven't worked in the past.
