Former Knicks' Jamal Crawford Predicts Luka Doncic Game Winner
A backcourt sharpshooter known for his time with the New York Knicks called his shot during the NBA's conference final proceedings on Friday night. Alas for modern Manhattanites, the shooter in question is long retired.
Former NBA depth star Jamal Crawford, whose lengthy career included five seasons with the Knicks, went viral for prophesying Luka Doncic's game-winner in the Dallas Mavericks' 109-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwoles in Game 2 of Western Conference title series. Crawford was part of TNT's supplemental coverage on X, working alongside Taylor Rooks and fellow former Knick Channing Frye.
"It's going to be in Luka's hands, he's going to shoot a stepback three," Crawford foretold as the Mavericks, down by two with just over 12 seconds remaining, set up the winner. Rooks pressed him as to whether the shot would go in to officially seal the prediction and Crawford did her one better by calling Doncic's celebration as well. "I think he makes it and he's going to hop on one leg if he does."
As his vision played out, Crawford celebrated before Doncic's shot fully sailed through the net. Complete with a leg kick, the Slovenian superstar's heroics gave the Mavericks a win and a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven set.
"It's over! Crawstradamus strikes again," Crawford happily declared as Frye and Rooks laugh it up. "I love y'all, but I can't come back. That's it!"
If anyone's familiar with clutch antics from deep, it's perhaps Crawford, the holder of three Sixth Man of the Year trophies. Crawford averaged a career-best 17.6 points and 4.4 assists with the Knicks, where he served as a starter before finding his niche off the bench.
Time will tell if Crawford is serious about his supposed retirement. If he goes out on a high note, he won't be around to take in Game 3 of the Mavericks-Timberwolves series on Sunday night in North Texas (8 p.m. ET, TNT).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!