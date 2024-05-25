All Knicks

Former Knicks' Jamal Crawford Predicts Luka Doncic Game Winner

Former New York Knicks star Jamal Crawford called Luka Doncic's winning shot in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Geoff Magliocchetti

May 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; From left: TNT analysts Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford, play-by-play announcer Kevin Harland and reporter Allie LaForce during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; From left: TNT analysts Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford, play-by-play announcer Kevin Harland and reporter Allie LaForce during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
A backcourt sharpshooter known for his time with the New York Knicks called his shot during the NBA's conference final proceedings on Friday night. Alas for modern Manhattanites, the shooter in question is long retired.

Former NBA depth star Jamal Crawford, whose lengthy career included five seasons with the Knicks, went viral for prophesying Luka Doncic's game-winner in the Dallas Mavericks' 109-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwoles in Game 2 of Western Conference title series. Crawford was part of TNT's supplemental coverage on X, working alongside Taylor Rooks and fellow former Knick Channing Frye.

"It's going to be in Luka's hands, he's going to shoot a stepback three," Crawford foretold as the Mavericks, down by two with just over 12 seconds remaining, set up the winner. Rooks pressed him as to whether the shot would go in to officially seal the prediction and Crawford did her one better by calling Doncic's celebration as well. "I think he makes it and he's going to hop on one leg if he does."

As his vision played out, Crawford celebrated before Doncic's shot fully sailed through the net. Complete with a leg kick, the Slovenian superstar's heroics gave the Mavericks a win and a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven set.

"It's over! Crawstradamus strikes again," Crawford happily declared as Frye and Rooks laugh it up. "I love y'all, but I can't come back. That's it!"

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and center Dereck Lively II (2) celebrate in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and center Dereck Lively II (2) celebrate in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

If anyone's familiar with clutch antics from deep, it's perhaps Crawford, the holder of three Sixth Man of the Year trophies. Crawford averaged a career-best 17.6 points and 4.4 assists with the Knicks, where he served as a starter before finding his niche off the bench.

Time will tell if Crawford is serious about his supposed retirement. If he goes out on a high note, he won't be around to take in Game 3 of the Mavericks-Timberwolves series on Sunday night in North Texas (8 p.m. ET, TNT).

Published
