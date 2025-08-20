Knicks Newcomer Opens Up About Team Culture
Jordan Clarkson walked for the first time as a New York Knick, but, fortunately, was not called for traveling.
Clarkson is one of the faces of Kith's fall/winter 2025 campaign, walking in a recent fashion show in Manhattan. It's part of designer and founder Ronnie Fieg's effort to "highlight institutional people of New York." Interviewing his models, Fieg asked Clarkson about what he's expecting from his new endeavors with the Knicks, which are set to tip off this coming season.
"I just think the energy in the arena," Clarkson said when asked to describe the biggest difference he's expecting to see in Manhattan. "This is a place [where] everybody wakes up and wants to play, wants to be a part of it. I think being a Knicks, in that sense, you have a sense of pride. It's love around the city, always for the Knicks."
"I think when you go out there and be confident and show love and really play for the city, and embrace it, and wear that on your skin when you're out there on the floor, play with pride and know it's bigger than yourself and this team, I feel like that's when you really are engaged and want to take it to the next level."
Clarkson admits that he's ready for the grind of Manhattan, serving as one of the primary additions of the Knicks' offseason alongside former Philadelphia 76er Guerschon Yabusele.
The Tulsa/Missouri alum and 2014 draftee has built a solid career that has seen him earn the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2021 but he's expected to be one of the biggest difference-makers as the Knicks embark on what many believe is their most legitimate championship chases in quite some time. He spent the last six seasons with the Utah Jazz after previously partaking for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Averaging 16 points a game over the last 11 seasons, Clarkson is expected to solve the Knicks' depth scoring woes, which saw them finish dead last in the category last year. He's one of the few differences from last year's group, which reached the NBA's final four for the first time in a quarter-century, instantly upping the pressure in his metropolitan debut.
