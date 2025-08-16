Former Knicks Player Opens Up About Wife's Shark Attack
Former New York Knicks forward Danilo Gallinari took to ABC's "Good Morning America" to speak about the scary experience he and his pregnant wife Eleonora Boi endured in their current setting in Puerto Rico.
Earlier this month, Boi was rushed to the hospital after she was bitten by a shark during a beach day with Gallinari and their first two children. The couple appeared on the morning news and talk program to discuss the ordeal with Victor Oquendo of ABC News.
"I think that the body in this situation recovers faster than the mind," Gallinari said, recalling the mental toll the attack has taken on Boi. "That's something that you don't have to be ashamed of or scared of."
The family was swimming in waist-deep water when Boi, an Italian sports journalist and presenter, felt a pain in her thigh. Boi, who said she was "traumatized" by the experience, originally thought she was stung by a jellyfish but quickly realized that was not the case.
"I started crying and screaming and I was screaming for help in Italian," Boi said. "'Oh, my God,' I was saying, 'I don't want to die' and 'I want that my baby is safe.' I was crying. I was desperate, really desperate."
Fortunately for the family, a female passerby helped put pressure on the wound with a towel before further medical help arrived. Further good news emerged when they learned that Boi's third child was not affected by the incident and that surgery began shortly after.
Boi and Gallinari used the televised opportunity to thank the "angel" Good Samaritan that came to their aid.
"Danilo was with me, and she helped so much," Boi said. I would like to say thank you to this woman, because I don't know her name, and I just want to say thank you to her, because she helped a lot."
Gallinari, who turned 37 this month, is currently stationed in Puerto Rico, repping the Vaqueros de Bayamón of Baloncesto Superior Nacional, the country's top men's league. The Italian-born star began his North American professional career as the sixth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and spent two-plus seasons with the Knicks before he was traded to the Denver Nuggets in the famed deal that acquired Hall-of-Famer-to-be Carmelo Anthony.
After 14 years in the Association, Gallinari finally earned a professional championship in Puerto Rico, recently guiding Bayamón to its record-extending 17th BSN title. Working with fellow former Knick Renaldo Balkman, Gallinari won the championship series' MVP award after downing Leones de Ponce in a 4-1 series.
