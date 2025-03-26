Knicks' Josh Hart Breaks Walt Frazier's Record
Josh Hart is moving and grooving his way up the New York Knicks' single-season record book.
With 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists through the first three periods of the Knicks' tilt against the Dallas Mavericks, Josh Hart now has nine this year, breaking the tie he shared with Walt "Clyde" Frazier atop the single-season chapter of the franchise record book. Hart tied the record Frazier had held since the 1968-69 campaign, eight days prior against the Miami Heat.
Frazier was on the call for MSG Network alongside Mike Breen when Hart secured the magic box score and graciously passed the torch. If there was ever a night to do it, it was probably this one: New York and Dallas united to shoot 62 percent in the first half, but only the Knicks were able to keep up the offensive momentum at the onset of the second, outscoring the Mavericks 30-16 amidst Hart's history.
"Congratulations, Hart," Frazier said. "Long time coming, over 50 years."
The game also provided Hart the 15th triple-double of his NBA career, all of which have been earned since he was dealt to the Knicks at the 2023 trade deadline. That output is good for fourth among all-time Knicks, trailing only Frazier, Michael Ray Richardson, and Richie Guerin.
