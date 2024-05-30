Knicks' Josh Hart Tears Down Tom Thibodeau Narrative
Josh Hart will never hesitate to show his love for New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Hart once again came to the defense of his boss during an appearance on Ryan Clark's "Pivot Podcast," tearing apart the idea that Thibodeau's disciples are overworked.
"I think (Thibodeau) got an unfair narrative that kind of follows him around," Hart said. "I think sports in general, once you get a label, it's almost impossible to change that label, to change that narrative."
If anyone would have a right to complain about Thibodeau's minute clinics, it would be Hart, who took over a starting five spot in the wake of Julius Randle's shoulder injury. Hart played four complete games this postseason, including a 53-minute output in Game 5 of the opening round against Philadelpha.
The perception of Thibodeau overworking has led players polled by The Athletic to label him the coach they would least like to play for. Hart hinted that game day could be an ordeal but that Thibodeau finds sterling balances with his practices plans.
"It might have been like that in Chicago or Minnesota, wherever he was, but since my year, year-and-a-half I've been (in New York), it be light. It be chill. We probably went live six or seven times this whole season during practice," Hart told Clark. "Most of the time it's more mental. It's more, alright we're running through these plays ... it's more the mental part where you have to lock in when you practice. It's not really physical. We're not really running up and down, we're not really doing much."
Thibodeau's next and fifth year is his last on his current contract but it'd hardly be shocking to see the Knicks extend him before the season. Thibodeau currently ranks fifth in Knicks head coach victories at 175 and is the first Manhattan boss to reach his fifth season since Jeff Van Gundy.
