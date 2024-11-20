Knicks Star Key to Yankees Future?
What Jalen Brunson has accomplished with the New York Knicks has some metropolitan sports fans thinking that he can do anything. One wants to put that idea to the ultimate test.
While Brunson's future in New York is well-secure after inking a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension with the Knicks over the offseason, the same can't be said of that of lauded MLB outfielder Juan Soto.
The four-time All-Star is fresh off a thrilling season with the New York Yankees but is actively visiting multiple avenues of free agency. One of the Yankees' biggest competitors to retain Soto's services is, in fact, the New York Mets, who have vowed to spare no expense in their pursuit.
But accomplished sports talk producer Rich Ciancimino suggested that both the Mets and Yankees try to save a few bucks by having Brunson speak to Soto about the perks of a hometown discount.
"Jalen Brunson did it for the Knicks and I wonder if those two guys met," Ciancimino, an 11-time Emmy winner, said on The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey, hosted by the eponymous three-time MLB All-Star. "Jalen Brunson was in somewhat of the same position Juan Soto is. He is not the Juan Soto of the NBA, but monetarily speaking, they make more money in the NBA. He took one of the biggest cuts to stay in New York."
"If I'm either the Mets or the Yankees, I've already recruited Jalen Brunson to say why he stayed here for less."
Brunson rightfully earned a large payday to stick around in New York but did so at a reduced rate: his decision to re-sign with the Knicks now rather than later saved the team an additional nine figures in their ongoing pursuit of an elusive NBA championship. The gesture has only added to Brunson's metropolitan legend, which previously saw him place the wayward Knicks franchise back on a sustainable postseason path.
Soto did the same for the Yankees in a way, pushing the team back into the playoffs after a one-year absence following an offseason trade with the San Diego Padres. The American League-champion Yankees made the trade knowing that Soto was secure only for the season and the bidding war is officially underway. In addition to New York's finest, Soto has also reportedly drawn interest from Boston, Toronto, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Any potential meeting between Brunson and Soto would likely have to come over the phone, as the Knicks (8-6) are tipping off a five-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns (10 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
