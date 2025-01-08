Knicks Star Vows to 'Be Better' When Dealing With Refs
New York Knicks star Josh Hart has vowed to show a little more love to officials.
Often seen as one of the more easy-going, humorous players in the modern NBA, Hart hasn't won over referees, who have charged him six technical fouls this season, tied for the third-most in the NBA.
Hart admitted his faults in an X post on Tuesday night, responding to thoughts from analysis/content page "Let's Talk Knicks," which posited that modern NBA players needed to work on "controlling their feelings and stop arguing with the refs."
Hart, who has been charged with 17 technicals in two-plus seasons as a Knick, concurred and vowed to work on such issues in the future.
"This is a fact," Hart said, capping off his vow with a saluting emoji. "I need to shut up. Will be better."
Amidst the Knicks' active three-game losing streak, Hart notably took issue with officials during one of the recent defeats. His latest T came in last Friday's defeat in Oklahoma City that started this streak, one where he claimed his only crime was saying "wake up" as he ran back on defense following a successful try from the field (h/t New York Post). Officials appeared to believe he was jawing with former Knicks teammate Isaiah Hartenstein, who provided the futile defense.
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau previously called upon Hart to keep his emotions in check after he was ejected from the final stages of a Dec. 7 loss to Detroit.
"Josh plays on emotion, which is great, but there’s a fine line," Thobideau said at the time, perJames Edwards of The Athletic. "Can’t have that in the fourth quarter.”
Hart's first chance to fulfill his promise on Wednesday when the Knicks (24-13) welcome in the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!