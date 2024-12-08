Knicks' Josh Hart Shocked By Ejection
Saturday's officials had no love for New York Knicks star Josh Hart.
Hart's ejection, the latter of two technical fouls, in the penultimate minute of a 120-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons was perhaps an appropriate ending to the end of a four-game winning streak, a sluggish affair that saw New York (14-9) fail to keep pace with their sharpshooting visitors.
Hart did what he could to be one of the silver linings, uniting with Precious Achiuwa to pull i 16 of the Knicks' 31 rebounds. But his mandated departure stole headlines and personified an ugly evening for the Knicks, who fell to the rebuilding Pistons for the first time since February 2020.
“I didn’t understand it,” Hart said in his defense in the aftermath, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. “I think I was 10 feet away from the ref going into the huddle. I didn’t curse or speak disrespectfully to the ref. When I asked him why he said, ‘That’s not how we talk to each other.’
“So I left it there, but I didn’t understand how at the end of the game, we’re going on a run, and another player walks up to a ref and he cursed. I just didn’t understand it.”
Knicks fans gathered at MSG were equally perturbed, especially considering Pistons star Cade Cunningham got off scott-free in a previous confrontation. Cunningham was a thorn in the Knicks' side all night, picking up a triple-double that helped end a three-game losing streak.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau appreciated Hart's passion, especially in the dire final stages (New York trailed by seven when he was lifted). He was, however, displeased with the timing, especially with a fleeting opportunity lingering.
"Josh plays on emotion, which is great, but there’s a fine line," Thobidea said, per James Edwards of The Athletic. "Can’t have that in the fourth quarter.”
Hart will get a chance to atone on Monday in Ontario against the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!