All Knicks

Knicks Guard Prioritizes Winning Over Style

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart wants to win, no matter how it looks.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends in front of center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends in front of center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have winning on their mind, and that means doing a little bit of the dirty work.

Someone who is unafraid of doing the things that don't get credit on the stat sheet is Josh Hart, who recently spoke about the importance of fundamentals and how that plays into his role on the team.

“I think, I don’t know, cutting and making the open layup is, in today’s league, boring. Everyone wants to do the isolations, stepback jumpers, and get their bounce-rhythm dribbles and iso," Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting. “I think some of the fundamentals and beauty of the game—passing, cutting and moving—are lost."

Hart dove deeper into why cutting is important and how it's a key component of any team's success on offense.

“You still have teams like Golden State (with) Steph Curry who do a great job cutting, but you have other teams where it’s just really focusing on the ball screen and everyone staying spaced. They don’t even want them to cut because then they’re cutting into some of the players," Hart said. “For me, it’s a feel. If you see the back of your defender’s head, try to make a cut behind them or a face cut. People aren’t doing it that much because it’s not the ‘sexy’ play.”

Backing up Hart's words is head coach Tom Thibodeau, who loves the fact that he has a player unbothered by being selfless.

“It’s huge. Being decisive and cutting hard is an act of unselfishness. It’s prioritizing winning," Thibodeau said. “If you cut and you’re open, you should get the ball. But even if you cut with force and make the defense react to that, it’s going to open up other things and you’re going to create good offense for your teammates. And that’s what winning is about.”

Hart may not get much credit for his cutting during the season, but when the Knicks win, that could be a big reason why.

The Knicks are set to begin the regular season on Oct. 22 when they visit the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News