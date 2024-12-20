Knicks' Josh Hart Showcasing Impressive Offensive Efficiency
The New York Knicks have proven to be one of the NBA's best offenses this season. Ranking second in offensive rating (120.1), New York has incredible efficiency on that side of the floor.
A big piece of that offensive surge has been guard Josh Hart. Hart was out for Thursday night's 133-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves due to personal reasons, and although that didn't stop the Knicks from pouring it on the Timberwolves, Hart is still a key piece for New York.
The biggest reason behind that is his efficiency. This season, Hart is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 assists on 59.4% shooting from the field and 40.4% from three. The 29-year-old is having his best season as a Knick since being traded to the team in early 2023.
Hart's 59.4% from the field is a career-high thus far, beating his 52.9% mark from the field in 2022-23. He spent that season with both the Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.
In terms of shooting, Hart is more aggressive in taking shots this season. His attempts are up from last season, taking 9.2 per game, which includes 3.4 three-point attempts per game. Of players on the Knicks receiving 15 minutes or more per game, Hart leads them in field-goal percentage but shoots the least out of the starters.
It's not just the half-court offense where Hart shines. He averages 8.2 rebounds per game as a 6-foot-4 guard, often getting the ball and immediately pushing it in transition. It allows for aggressive drives to the basket, showcasing tough finishes.
There were questions on whether or not Hart could be a legitimate shooting guard with the acquisitions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. As it turns out, those are the perfect pieces for Hart to complement.
While efficient from deep, Hart isn't shooting too many threes, whereas the rest of the starters are combining for 24 per game. With shooters at every position, including the center, the floor spacing is not a problem, so Hart can flow freely with the offense, choosing to attack the basket with or without the ball, as well as pull a three a few times per game.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!