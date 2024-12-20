Knicks Offense Firing on All Cylinders
The New York Knicks are a bit different than they were compared to last year.
While they were viewed as a defensive-minded juggernaut and won games on that end of the floor, the tables have turned for the Knicks. They now are winning games by employing one of the league's best offenses.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale is appreciative of what the Knicks are doing on offense.
"OG Anunoby is scoring almost as much as ever. This may be the best (offensive) version of Karl-Anthony Towns we have ever seen. Jalen Brunson is in his playmaking bag and joins Anthony Edwards and Tyler Herro as the only players who've buried 40-plus percent of their pull-up triples on more than 100 attempts. Mikal Bridges is having a December to remember," Favale writes.
"Oh, and the New York Knicks are jockeying with the Boston Celtics for the league's best offense. The five-out model is working as intended."
The big reason why the Knicks offense has changed so much has to do with Karl-Anthony Towns. His addition to the lineup to replace the defensive-minded Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency this past summer, has completely transformed the Knicks.
Strategically, the Knicks play with all four or even all five players on the perimeter. Given that they are all a threat to score from distance, opposing defenses are forced to respect the 3-point threat. That opens up the lane for Jalen Brunson or Mikal Bridges to drive, while Towns is also able to post up more frequently without another big near him.
While the Knicks offense has worked out tremendously, figuring out how to get their defense close to where it was will be the determining factor in whether the team becomes a true threat for the NBA Finals this season.
