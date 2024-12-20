All Knicks

Knicks Offense Firing on All Cylinders

The New York Knicks offense has adjusted well to change.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates a three pointer against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates a three pointer against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are a bit different than they were compared to last year.

While they were viewed as a defensive-minded juggernaut and won games on that end of the floor, the tables have turned for the Knicks. They now are winning games by employing one of the league's best offenses.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale is appreciative of what the Knicks are doing on offense.

"OG Anunoby is scoring almost as much as ever. This may be the best (offensive) version of Karl-Anthony Towns we have ever seen. Jalen Brunson is in his playmaking bag and joins Anthony Edwards and Tyler Herro as the only players who've buried 40-plus percent of their pull-up triples on more than 100 attempts. Mikal Bridges is having a December to remember," Favale writes.

"Oh, and the New York Knicks are jockeying with the Boston Celtics for the league's best offense. The five-out model is working as intended."

The big reason why the Knicks offense has changed so much has to do with Karl-Anthony Towns. His addition to the lineup to replace the defensive-minded Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency this past summer, has completely transformed the Knicks.

Strategically, the Knicks play with all four or even all five players on the perimeter. Given that they are all a threat to score from distance, opposing defenses are forced to respect the 3-point threat. That opens up the lane for Jalen Brunson or Mikal Bridges to drive, while Towns is also able to post up more frequently without another big near him.

While the Knicks offense has worked out tremendously, figuring out how to get their defense close to where it was will be the determining factor in whether the team becomes a true threat for the NBA Finals this season.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News