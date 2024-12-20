Models Respond After Court Rush at Knicks Game
Two Instagram models did what the Minnesota Timberwolves could not: stifle the momentum of the visiting New York Knicks.
The Knicks' dominance in a 133-107 victory was interrupted only by the emergence of two women in the second quarter. The duo ran from the front seats at Target Center during a brief pause in second quarter action and was taken by security after a brief sprint on the hardwood. One was taken down in front of honored guest Karl-Anthony Towns, the current Knicks star playing his first game in Minnesota since Manhattan obtained his services late last offseason.
While the women were initially labeled protesters -- an idea likely stemming from animal rights activists storming the floor and protesting the farm activities of team owner Glen Taylor-during the Timberwolves' 2022 playoff run -- they eventually revealed themselves as spokespeople for meme coin "$treak."
The Instagram pages of the models, Toochi Cash and Amberghini, feature the two promoting $treak. The two wore makeshift basketball jerseys bearing $treak logos on the court, Amberghini's ironically bearing Towns' No. 32 from his time in Minneapolis and New York.
Thursday's game was not their foray into pitch invasions: the two previously attempted to rush the field of Levi's Stadium during the NFL clash between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 12. Clad in scant Christmas-style outfits likewise adorned in $treak labels, they were stopped before entering the field of play.
Toochi Cash confirmed that Thursday's act was "not a protest" on her page, sharing video of her takedown.
"I thought this was NBA not WWF," she said.
Per TMZ, the two spent five hours in jail and now face misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct. The stunt did little to flip the fortunes of the Timberwolves: trailing 69-45 at the time of the interruption, Minnesota saw its deficit fatten to as high as 36 before the Knicks settled on the final margin.
