Knicks, Julius Randle Appear Far from Extension
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is an impending free agent looking for a new contract.
However, it's been a month since Randle was eligible to sign such a deal, but it has yet to happen. And it doesn't appear like an extension is going to happen anytime soon.
"The only opinion that matters here is the one that belongs to Leon Rose," SNY insider Ian Begley writes. "If he believes the Knicks can win a title with Randle, then No. 30 will be here for this season and the foreseeable future. If he doesn’t think Randle gives them the best chance to win, then he’ll have to trade him. Randle, of course, is eligible for a contract extension. He has a player option for 2025-26 and can test free agency as soon as next summer.
"We noted in July that a contract extension was not at the forefront for either Randle or the Knicks. That remains the case today, less than three weeks from the start of training camp. Regarding the extension, I’m not sure what would change between now and the start of the season to get a deal done. So it seems as if both sides are prepared to go into the year without an extension."
Randle averaged 24 points per game last season in 46 appearances for the Knicks before suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery back in January. That should explain the Knicks' hesitancy to sign a long-term contract at this moment in time.
The Knicks have shown at every step that they want to bring Randle back. Randle is a great No. 2 option for a championship-caliber roster, and the Knicks already have him in the building. He and Jalen Brunson, along with a supporting cast of Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo brings a potential winning combination.
The Knicks got a small preview of what that team looks like together back in January after trading for Anunoby, and the early results were positive. The Knicks were 14-3 when Randle, Anunoby and Brunson played together. Now, they've added Bridges to the mix, which raises their ceiling even more.
If Randle plays well in the first half of the season, an extension could very well happen. But the chances of an extension decreases day by day if he doesn't have one before the season starts in late October. At that point, the Knicks would likely just wait until the end of the season and re-open negotiations.
