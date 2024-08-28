All Knicks

Knicks' Julius Randle Named Top 10 PF

Jeremy Brener

The New York Knicks have one of the best power forwards in the NBA in Julius Randle.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks were strong last season winning 50 games and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they could have been even better if Julius Randle was healthy.

Randle, who turns 30 in November, is a three-time All-Star with the Knicks, and he was sorely missed throughout the stretch run of the season.

HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina ranked the top 30 power forwards in the NBA, and Randle came in at No. 7 on the list.

"Randle’s being out played a large role in New York falling in the second round of the playoffs once again, as the absence of the former Kentucky standout’s scoring, rebounding and playmaking proved too much for the Knicks to overcome against the Pacers in the conference semifinals," Urbina writes. "The lefty big man has a quick first step, a very strong left shoulder, good athleticism around the rim, a solid shooting touch as a floor-spacer and underrated vision as a playmaker. He may not be the most efficient outside shooter but he at least needs to be guarded out there, opening up driving lanes for the Randle to do what he does best: Attack the basket."

The only players on the list ahead of Randle were Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).

With Randle entering a contract year, if he plays like one of the seven best power forwards in the NBA, not only will he will be a due a handsome payday next summer with free agency looming, but the Knicks continue to be in the upper echelon of the league, and they could very well hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

