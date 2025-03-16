Knicks' Karl-Anthony Brushes Off Draymond Green Drama Again
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns once again called for a verbal ceasefire in Draymond Green's war of words.
With the Knicks facing Green and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in San Francisco, many have wondered if Towns is seeking vengeance against Bay Area agitator Draymond Green for baselessly suggesting he sat out of last week's get-together to avoid former teammate Jimmy Butler when he actually missed that contest on a bereavement leave.
Towns made it clear that he wasn't going into the game with any extra anger toward Green in the lead-up but once again reiterated a commitment to verbal peace when ABC's Lisa Salters asked him about it in an in-game interview staged after the first period of Saturday's game.
"I'm keeping it about the Knicks," Towns told Salters (h/t New York Basketball on X). "It ain't about anything off court. It's about the New York Knicks. That's all I'm thinking about tonight"
Despite Towns' commitment to peace, Green has lived up to his reputation as a hardwood instigator in the early stages of Saturday's game: Green let the trash talk fly after Towns was charged with a third foul early in the second quarter and ABC camera also caught him referring to the Knicks' center as "soft" after a New York turnover.
Despite the foul trouble and Green's obsession, Towns put up a productive first half as the Knicks (42-23) seek a statement victory, as he had 11 points and six rebounds over the first 24 minutes of play.
Golden State leads the Knicks 54-50 at halftime at Chase Center.
