Knicks Star Appears in Girlfriend's Music Video
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns probably doesn't need any candy for Halloween, as it's been a pretty sweet week as is.
Hours after Towns earned the finest output of his Knicks career to date ... posting a 44-point, 13-rebound tally in a 116-107 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday ... Towns appeared in the music video for "Be With You," the new single from his girlfriend Jordyn Woods.
Woods, a Los Angeles-based socialite and model, also directed the music video and commemorated the release on her Instagram page, revealing that she penned the song as a memento of her relationship with Towns, who is working through the early stages of his Knicks career.
"I made this song a while ago for mine and Karl’s anniversary and during the summer I decided I really wanted to shoot the music video for fun!" Woods wrote. "It definitely took me out of my comfort zone but I feel like that’s how the best growth happens. I had an amazing team help me put this together basically overnight and it’s finally on my YouTube channel!"
"I hope you guys love this little thing we did. Some of you know I was on The Masked Singer in 2019 and got to hear my voice for the first time. This song is just for vibes, I’m not sure if we’ll get an actual “singing” song out of me or not."
View Towns and Woods' work below:
Towns and Woods have been dating since May 2020 and they publicly revealed their relationship five months later. The pairing appears to have carried from Towns' days as a Minnesota Timberwolf and Woods is already turning herself into a Madison Square Garden mainstay.
Though Towns struggled to get shots up in his first three games with the Knicks (14-of-28 in the opening trio), he enjoyed a sterling breakout in South Beach, hitting 17-of-24 as the Knicks (2-2) earned a comeback victory. Towns' 44 points were good for the third-best output from any NBA player in this fledgling season, behind a 50-point showing from Paolo Banchero and a tally of 45 for Tyrese Maxey.
Towns will look to keep the momentum alive come Friday night when the Knicks continue a four-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
