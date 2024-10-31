Knicks Stars End 15-Year Drought
This week's game was a throwback showing in more ways than one for the New York Knicks.
Not only did New York secure a 116-107 victory over the Miami Heat through a vintage Karl-Anthony Towns performance on Wednesday but the metropolitan starting five pulled off a rare feat: as noted by researchers at Sportsradar and Skylar Darel of MSG Networks, all five of New York's openers scored at least 10 points in three consecutive games for the first time since March 2009.
Towns led the way for the modern Knicks with a 44-point, 13-rebound performance, becoming the first New Yorker to earn at least 40 within the first four games of a debut season. Behind him was Jalen Brunson, who overcame a frigid first half to score 22 points, all but four coming in the second half by hitting half of his final 10.
Mikal Bridges scored most of his 17 on four three-pointers, tied with Towns for the team lead. OG Anunoby and Josh Hart each made headlines for their defense and rebounding respectively but nonetheless rounded out the historic night with 11 and 10. The Knicks had 10 games where all five starters scored at least 10, posting a 7-3 mark in such contests.
Back on the prior occasion, the Knicks' starting five consisted of Wilson Chandler, Al Harrington, Larry Hughes, David Lee, and Nate Robinson. That group, under the watch of Mike D'Antoni, was a rebuilding squad but the group currently assembled for Tom Thibodeau has larger aspirations. Wednesday's game was the first of what New York hopes are several landmarks as the Knicks (2-2) earned their first road victory of the season.
The Knicks' top men will have a chance to make four in a row with five getting at least 10 on Friday night when they continue a four-game road trip in Detroit (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
