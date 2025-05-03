Knicks Star Could Struggle vs. Celtics
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns got his first taste of winning in the playoffs in the Big Apple after the team prevailed in its first round series against the Detroit Pistons.
Towns had his share of success, averaging 19.7 points per game for the Knicks during the six-game series, including a massive performance down the stretch in Game 4 that was crucial towards the team's advancement in the playoffs.
However, Towns also had some struggles, particularly in the foul department. Towns fouled out of Game 6 and accrued five fouls in Games 4 and 5, proving to be a bit of a risk for New York.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey believes Towns will foul out at some point during the Knicks' series against the Celtics.
"Karl-Anthony Towns had an incredible first season with the New York Knicks, but his having to anchor the defense is part of why it finished the season outside the top 10 on that end," Bailey wrote.
"And his propensity to foul is a big part of why he struggled in that defensive role.
"On the season, KAT was tied for the league lead in personal fouls per game. In the last three contests against Detroit, he totaled five, five and six fouls.
"So, even though Boston didn't draw a lot of fouls in the regular season, Towns' tendencies and the intensity of the postseason will still end at least one of his nights early."
This is an area of emphasis that the Celtics should look to exploit, especially early in the series. If the Celtics can force Towns off the floor, the Knicks offense wouldn't be as effective. It would lead Mitchell Robinson to come in the game, and with Boston preferring to play on the perimeter, that's the matchup the Celtics would thrive in.
