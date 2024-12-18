All Knicks

Knicks Star Emphasizes Need for Defense

The New York Knicks must get better on the defensive end of the floor.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 11, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns knows how important defense can be.

He got a first-hand example of that as his Minnesota Timberwolves, who were a top-three defensive team last season, made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season.

“It’s true what they say and I’ve seen it — they say offense wins games and defense wins championships. And it’s true. Just an example: last year in Minnesota we got to the Western Conference Finals and it was the defense that got us there," Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting.

“It’s important that we go back and focus on the other side of the court and be the best version that we can be."

The Knicks have one of the league's best offenses coupled with one of the worst defenses, and Towns knows that the defense has to be better without sacrificing too much of the offense.

“Obviously, it’s great we have a head start for us right now, statistically where we need to be offensively to be that team but the defense has to catch up and match that standard," Towns said. "And once we do that, you hope at the end of 82 games that you step into the playoffs and you have both sides figured out.”

The defense made some improvements in their latest win against the Orlando Magic, holding them to just 91 points on 42.4 percent from the floor and 30 percent from downtown.

If the Knicks can figure out how to return to the top-10 defensive form that they had a year ago, they could become a true championship contender. It remains to be seen how the Knicks will make that ascent, but the results matter more than the process in this particular scenario.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News