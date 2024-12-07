Knicks Center On Latest NBA MVP Ladder
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has been the focal point of the team's success, as the team is now 14-8 with the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. In the last 11 games, New York is 9-2 after a sluggish 5-6 start to the season.
Towns' greatness is getting recognized by the NBA masses, as the center finds himself in theNBA's latest MVP ladder, written by Shaun Powell. He's averaging 25.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.
Towns finds himself fifth in the rankings, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic. He's above plenty of notable names, including Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama.
"A hearty top-five welcome to KAT, who’s a difference maker so far for the Knicks, and most nights he’s their go-to guy in big moments," Powell wrote. "He’s also back at center full-time — he played power forward next to Rudy Gobert in Minnesota the last few seasons — and has the power results to back it up."
"Towns leads all East centers in scoring and is averaging a career-high 13.2 rebounds. Oh, and he hasn’t neglected the deep shot, currently at 45%. The Knicks started 5-6; then KAT got comfortable in his new skin and they’ve gone 9-2 since."
Towns is head-and-shoulders above the rest of the East when it comes to centers. Returning to the position this season, there hasn't been another Eastern Conference big who's been at his level in terms of team impact and production.
The only question with the seven-footer's game has been his defense. The Knicks started the season very poor in that category, but have since picked it up.
Over the last seven games, Towns has totaled nine blocks, and it has been reflected in New York's defensive statistics. Since Nov. 22, the Knicks are 13th in defensive rating (110.5) and eighth in points allowed (108.5 per game). This is all being done in the absence of Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa.
Achiuwa returned to action in Thursday night's 125-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets but received little time. Towns has been the Knicks' only weapon in the paint, and he's taken a step into MVP consideration because of it.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!