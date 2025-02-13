Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts After Historic Night vs. Hawks
The New York Knicks had another big win on Wednesday night in their home showing against the Atlanta Hawks –– battling it out in overtime before edging out a 149-148 victory, lifting to their 36th win before the All-Star break.
However, it's a game that can't be discussed without mentioning the dominating performance of Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted his second 40-point night in a row, finishing with 44 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in his 47 minutes on the floor.
It's a night that comes in to tie his second-highest scoring total on the season and makes him only the fifth Knicks player ever to score 40 points in back-to-back nights, joining elite company like Bernard King, Patrick Ewing, Carmelo Anthony, and Jalen Brunson.
Towns was asked about his historic night after the Knicks' overtime victory over the Hawks:
"I said the other night, I didn't like how Anthony Edwards was having all of the fun with the 40 points," Towns joked. "I'm just trying to join the party."
Anthony Edwards, who's had three 40-point outings in his past four games played with the Minnesota Timberwolves, has had a ridiculous stretch in his own right. However, Towns, the former Timberwolf, is the latest to get his shine with back-to-back 40-bombs, and most importantly, two wins on the board.
"I'm just happy that those kinds of nights result in wins," Towns continued. "That's the most important thing for the city."
Towns made his impact felt to start the week during his 40-point, 12-rebound night against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, and despite suiting up in a quick back-to-back turnaround, he clearly didn't lose a step.
After getting derailed last weekend against the Boston Celtics, the Knicks are seemingly back on track, now heading into the All-Star break for some well-deserved rest. As for Towns and Brunson, they'll be headed off to San Francisco to take part in some of the festivities.
New York gets back to the grind on February 20th when the Chicago Bulls travel to Madison Square Garden.
