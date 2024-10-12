Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Already Impressed With Jalen Brunson
In order for the New York Knicks to achieve success, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have to be on the same page.
As the two best players on the team, they will ultimately determine how far the Knicks are able to go in their first season together.
Building chemistry in such a short amount of time that can withstand the regular season, won't be easy, but Towns says that he and Brunson are making progress.
“Me and JB last game, we did a great job, especially in the third quarter, utilizing the pick-and-pop and pick-and-roll. And that was just all feel, both of us knowing each other, growing with each other, building chemistry," Towns said.
Towns had admired Brunson while with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he's looking forward to seeing what the two can do together as Knicks teammates.
“I’ve always watched him from afar. I’ve been a fan of his game. I think that he’s one of the most talented players in this league," Towns said. “Nothing has really surprised me because my respect for him has already been tremendously high. Honored to be able to play with him.”
A big reason behind the Knicks' success last season was Brunson's pick-and-roll combination with Isaiah Hartenstein, who was just a mere role player filling in for Mitchell Robinson at the center position. Hartenstein was deservedly paid a massive raise in free agency, but now he's been replaced by a four-time All-Star in Towns. That alone should raise the Knicks ceiling as they go into the season.
The Knicks will have a few more chances in the preseason for Brunson and Towns to build their chemistry, including tomorrow's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden, which will mark the first matchup between the two teams since the trade.
