Knicks Star Rules Paint in NBA 2K Rankings
The powers that be developing the skillsets for the pixelated partners of NBA stars had special praise for New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns.
The newly-minted metropolitan All-Star is the latest Knicks rep to earn an accolade from the soon-to-be-released "NBA 2K26," the latest offering from the basketball simulator franchise, which unveiled its finest in several attribute categories on its social media channels throughout this week.
Revealing the top 10 players in "post control," 2K placed Towns in a three-way tie with rising Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun and recurring Knicks playoff foe Pascal Siakam of the Indiana Pacers. All three earned an 89 for their prowess in the paint, falling in behind Denver Nuggets star and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
Towns is set to embark on his second tour of Manhattan after coming to the Knicks in a late offseason trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who gained Knicks fan favorites Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle in the fateful deal. He lived up to the hype by guiding the Knicks to their first conference finals showing since 2000 and averaging a double-double with 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds, setting a career-high in the latter category during his 10th season on an NBA floor.
For his efforts, Towns made it back to the NBA All-Star Game and stood in the showcase's starting lineup for the first time. During the run to the final four, Towns led all participants with 209 rebounds despite exiting before championship portion, including 171 of the defensive variety, also tops in the tournament.
Behind Jokic and in front of Towns' logjam are Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento), Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee). The game will be released on all major platforms on Sept. 5, with early access purchased through preorders kicking in the week before.
Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is gracing the special "Hall of Fame" edition's cover shortly before he is officially immortalized in Springfield while Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky will appear on another version acknowledging the WNBA's pixeled participation in the game.
