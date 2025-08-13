Knicks' 2025 NBA Cup Schedule Revealed
The New York Knicks will be working on holidays ... because it's the Cup.
The latest morsel of the NBA's 2025-26 schedule was released on Wednesday, as the league and Amazon released the dates for group play stage of the next NBA Cup.
New York is stationed in a quintet with the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, and the defending in-season champion Milwaukee Bucks. Their portion is bookended by working holidays, as they'll be in Chicago on Halloween night (Oct. 31) before hosting the Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Black Friday (Nov. 28).
View the Knicks' slate for East Group C below ... (TV info subject to change)
- Friday, Oct. 31: @ Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, MSG
- Friday, Nov. 14: Miami, 7 p.m. ET, Prime Video
- Wednesday, Nov. 26: @ Charlotte, 7 p.m. ET, MSG
- Friday, Nov. 28: Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime Video
- Dec. 9/10: Quarterfinals (@ higher seed), TBD, Prime Video
- Saturday, Dec. 13: Semifinals (@ Las Vegas, NV), TBD, Prime Video
- Tuesday, Dec. 16: Championship (@ Las Vegas, NV), TBD, Prime Video
The Knicks have been uncannily successful in the in-season tournament, as they and the Bucks are the only teams that have appeared in each of the first two knockout rounds.
New York, however, has yet to make it to the latter portions staged in Las Vegas: last year's NBA Cup proceedings saw them win their group with a perfect 4-0 mark but they fell to the rival Atlanta Hawks at MSG in the quarterfinals. The Bucks took down Atlanta before defeating Oklahoma City — the eventual NBA Finals champion — for in-season glory.
The Knicks should be favored to return to the knockout showcase this time around: Charlotte, Chicago, and Miami are trapped in ongoing rebuilds while the Bucks fell to the Knicks by an average of over 21 points in their three get-togethers last year.
The third edition of the NBA Cup will carry a larger presence on Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service that is entering Association coverage alongside NBC and incumbent Walt Disney Company partners ABC and ESPN. Prime will carry ever knockout tournament game, including Dec. 16's championship in Sin City, as well as a good number of group showings.
