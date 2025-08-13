All Knicks

Knicks' 2025 NBA Cup Schedule Revealed

The latest morsel of New York Knicks scheduling has unveiled their in-season tournament pool play slate.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the trophy to the Milwaukee Bucks after they won the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the trophy to the Milwaukee Bucks after they won the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks will be working on holidays ... because it's the Cup.

The latest morsel of the NBA's 2025-26 schedule was released on Wednesday, as the league and Amazon released the dates for group play stage of the next NBA Cup.

New York is stationed in a quintet with the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, and the defending in-season champion Milwaukee Bucks. Their portion is bookended by working holidays, as they'll be in Chicago on Halloween night (Oct. 31) before hosting the Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Black Friday (Nov. 28).

View the Knicks' slate for East Group C below ... (TV info subject to change)

  • Friday, Oct. 31: @ Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, MSG
  • Friday, Nov. 14: Miami, 7 p.m. ET, Prime Video
  • Wednesday, Nov. 26: @ Charlotte, 7 p.m. ET, MSG
  • Friday, Nov. 28: Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime Video
  • Dec. 9/10: Quarterfinals (@ higher seed), TBD, Prime Video
  • Saturday, Dec. 13: Semifinals (@ Las Vegas, NV), TBD, Prime Video
  • Tuesday, Dec. 16: Championship (@ Las Vegas, NV), TBD, Prime Video

The Knicks have been uncannily successful in the in-season tournament, as they and the Bucks are the only teams that have appeared in each of the first two knockout rounds.

New York, however, has yet to make it to the latter portions staged in Las Vegas: last year's NBA Cup proceedings saw them win their group with a perfect 4-0 mark but they fell to the rival Atlanta Hawks at MSG in the quarterfinals. The Bucks took down Atlanta before defeating Oklahoma City — the eventual NBA Finals champion — for in-season glory.

The Knicks should be favored to return to the knockout showcase this time around: Charlotte, Chicago, and Miami are trapped in ongoing rebuilds while the Bucks fell to the Knicks by an average of over 21 points in their three get-togethers last year.

The third edition of the NBA Cup will carry a larger presence on Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service that is entering Association coverage alongside NBC and incumbent Walt Disney Company partners ABC and ESPN. Prime will carry ever knockout tournament game, including Dec. 16's championship in Sin City, as well as a good number of group showings.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Geoff Magliocchetti is a veteran sportswriter who contributes to a variety of sites on the "On SI" network. In addition to the Yankees/Mets, Geoff also covers the New York Knicks, New York Liberty, and New York Giants and has previously written about the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Staten Island Yankees, and NASCAR.

Home/News