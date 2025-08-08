Knicks Great Carmelo Anthony Reveals Legendary Hall of Fame Presenters
New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is getting a vital assist from two former teammates as he prepares to enter basketball immortality.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 revealed its presenters for next month's induction ceremony in Springfield: fellow inductees Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade will be on hand to herald Anthony's entry, as the former Knicks star earned the invite after his first appearance on the ballot.
All three were part of the United States men's national basketball team at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, which won a bronze medal. Anthony and Wade later made the redemption-earning return trip in Beijing in 2008, which will be inducted as a whole next month.
Anthony and Iverson spent parts of three seasons together on the Denver Nuggets, most notably the 2007-08 tour, the latters only full season in the Rockies.
Both Anthony and Iverson are viewed as two of the most accomplished names in the history of Big East Conference men's basketball and each has sat atop the NBA's seasonal scoring list and each still ranks in the top 30 in the NBA's all-time tally department. Iverson, best-known for his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, previously earned induction in 2023.
Anthony and Wade never played an NBA game together but each starred in the Americans' run to redeemed goal in 2008. The two are forever linked by their NBA entries: after respectively repping Syracuse and Marquette at the 2003 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament's Final Four, each was chosen in the top five as the ensuing draft alongside top pick and mutual friend LeBron James.
Anthony went third to the Nuggets while the Miami Heat welcomed in Wade, a 2023 Springfield inductee, two choices later. Interestingly enough, Wade will also introduce Heat owner Micky Arison, who was part of the front office that welcomed Wade out of Wisconsin in 2003.
Anthony, a Knick for parts of seven seasons, is the headliner of the 2025 class that also features brief New Yorker Billy Donovan for his coaching exploits at the University of Florida. Other notable names set to hear the call include Sue Bird, Danny Crawford Sylvia Fowles, Dwight Howard, and Maya Moore.
