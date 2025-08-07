Report: Knicks City Edition Jersey to Resemble Finals Look
The New York Knicks are reportedly going back to the future for the latest version of their City Edition uniforms.
Releasing intel on the upcoming City Edition uniforms sets for the 2025-26 NBA season, Forbes NBA insider Evan Sidery mentioned that the Knicks are planning to breakout an aesthetic reminiscent of their most recent NBA Finals run in 1999.
"The Knicks will be reviving a modernized version of the 1990’s uniforms for their City Edition next season," Sidery said in a Thursday X post, accompanied by a photo of Patrick Ewing and Allan Houston clad in the threads. "The classic white “New York” with the blue side panels is coming back, which was worn during their run to the 1999 NBA Finals."
The Knicks have embraced this idea over the past few seasons: over the last two seasons, New York's City editions have brought back a varied concept of their turn-of-the-century look, doing a variation of the white home jersey last season after a blue update the year prior. Both versions also featured subtle pinstripes, which were popular on 1990s basketball jerseys but did not appear on the actual Knick uniforms from the era.
Sidery's report, however, seems to hint at a more faithful return to their famed Eastern Conference title run threads as they prepare to embark on what could well be their most hopeful season in quite some time.
Despite some recent success, such as last year's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks have not reached the NBA Finals since 1999. The Knicks became the first No. 8 seed to make a run to the Finals and have since been joined in that exclusive brotherhood by the 2023 Miami Heat.
City Edition jerseys are meant to invoke local culture from both a team and, as the name implies, city standpoint.
Teams have often used them to reintroduce throwback looks and teams appear to be embracing that concept this time around: other Sidery reports indicate that the Dallas Mavericks will breakout their green uniforms from their original days while the Philadelphia 76ers are said to be breaking out the uniforms popularized by the Allen Iverson era.
