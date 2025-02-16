Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts to Special Chris Rock Message
It's not exactly Tom Thibodeau, but New York Knicks All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns received some special pep talks on their way to partake in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday (8 p.m. ET, TNT).
In video shared by the Knicks' official social media channels, Brunson and Towns were surprised with respective game day messages from Mariska Hargitay and Chris Rock, celebrity fans of Manhattan's finest
"Congratulations, Big KAT, Karl-Anthony Towns!" Rock said in his tribute. "New York Knicks! All-Star!"
Rock's message created a lasting smile on Towns' face as he was appreciative of the "Madagascar" star's inspiration.
"That's fire. That's fire," Towns said of the message from Rock, who has been a mainstay in Madison Square Garden's courtside seating. "Hey, that man was in his house and did this one, he took time out of his day to this one. That's love. It's just love to have people like this, all the amazing celebrities that come through and respect what you do on a daily basis, it's really special. It's not about the money, it's about the respect."
Brunson was likewise heralded by Hargitay, the actress best-known for her long-running role as Olivia Benson on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Like Brunson, Hargitay's character carries the title of captain and she played up the connections in her message to the point guard.
"From one captain to another, congratulations on becoming a 2025 All-Star," Hargitay said to a beaming Brunson, who happily referred to the actress as his "favorite person ever." "I can't wait to see you work your magic in San Francisco."
Brunson and Towns are the first pair of Knicks All-Stars to appear in the starting five Walt "Clyde" Frazier did so Earl "The Pearl" Monroe en route to game MVP honors in 1975. Alas, they'll be squaring off on different teams.
Brunson appears on "Kenny's Young Stars," a team assembled by Kenny Smith, while Towns is repping "Chuck's World Stars," a team of mostly international standouts chosen by Charles Barkley. The two sides will do battle in the first of three games, with the winner taking on a group overseen by Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parker in the winner-take-all finale.
