Knicks Clinch Playoff Seed But Fall to Cavs Again
Before they duel Detroit, the New York Knicks once again failed to conquer Cleveland.
On a night where they finally learned their postseason fate, the Knicks watched a large lead over a shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers team go by the wayside, as they dropped a 108-102 decision to the Eastern Conference leaders in their Madison Square Garden regular season finale. Darius Garland had 26 points and 13 assists for the Cavaliers, who played without leading men De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, and Donovan Mitchell.
Amidst the chaos, the Knicks (50-31) slide into the third seed on the Eastern playoff bracket thanks to the Indiana Pacers' loss to the Orlando Magic. New York also learned that it would face the sixth-placed Detroit Pistons in the opening round.
That, however, was likely of no consolation to a Knicks group that went all out to take down the Cavaliers for the first time in four meetings this season. With the loss, the Knicks went winless in 10 meetings against the NBA's top three teams on the Association ledger (Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Boston).
Prior to the Pistons, the Knicks have one more game left on their regular season docket, as they face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!