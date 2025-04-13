Knicks Fan Shares Special Moment with Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns did not play in the New York Knicks' most recent game on Friday night but still dished out a vital, if not heartwarming, assist amidst the team's postseason chase.
Prior to the Knicks' final home game of the regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Towns united with the Garden of Dreams Foundation to bestow a well-deserved $60,000 college tuition check to local teenager Calvin Mar, the latest recipient of the Knicks and MSG's charitable endeavors.
Mar, 18, is a lifelong Knicks fan that has dealt with multiple congenital anomalies since he was born prematurely. His father, likewise a Knicks supporter, passed away unexpectedly in 2016, four years before Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The duo continues to make their families proud in the face of such hardships: Towns, averaging a 24.4-point, 12.8-rebound double-double in his maiden New York voyage, is at the end of an All-Star season with the Knicks while Mar harbors dreams of becoming an actor. The well-earned windfall will help him fulfill his dream of studying musical theater at SUNY Albany. Mar also received a game-worn jersey signed by Towns.
"The Garden of Dreams Foundation works with the MSG Family of Companies to provide life-changing opportunities for young people in need," an MSG spokesperson said in a statement to Knicks on SI. "The Garden of Dreams Inspire Scholarship Program has awarded over $6M toward the higher education of deserving high school seniors since its inception in 2015."
Already well-regarded for his work on the MSG floor and beyond, Towns continues to gain recognition for his off-the-floor work as well. Towns is the most recent winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion title, which lauded his efforts to extend voting rights in his former NBA dwelling in Minnesota.
