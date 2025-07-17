Knicks Keeping Eye on LeBron James
The New York Knicks are happy with the team they have, but they are always looking for ways in which they can improve.
A dramatic way they can change the future of the franchise is acquiring LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Knicks are reportedly on the radar for LeBron should he leave the Lakers.
"If LeBron James is looking to be bought out, it would be in his best interest to put that request in before the season starts, as teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks can still add buyout players once they’re available. Once the season starts, teams above the first apron would no longer be able to do so," ClutchPoints contributor Anthony Irwin wrote.
"According to ESPN’s reporting, upwards of four teams have contacted Klutch Sports (James’ representation) about trading for the superstar, but, again, there has been very little talk between teams and the Lakers on that front. Most teams, according to league sources, are waiting to see if James is bought out before next season."
"Sources say the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks are among the teams waiting for such an end to the James-Lakers relationship."
LeBron has always felt like a pipe dream for the Knicks after he declined to join them when he was first a free agent in 2010. He ultimately signed with the Miami Heat while the Knicks opted to add Amar'e Stoudemire.
The Knicks would certainly be a better team with LeBron on the roster, but they have to be considerate of the fact that he doesn't have many years left in the NBA.
If a trade were to come into fruition, the Knicks need to find the right balance in a trade proposal that would make it worth it for "The King" to land in New York.
