Knicks Have Key Priority With Starting Lineup
The New York Knicks are still figuring out whether Josh Hart or Mitchell Robinson will be in the team's starting lineup for the upcoming season.
While there are pros and cons for either direction, The Athletic insider James Edwards III believes the Knicks should ask themselves a big question when it comes to their decision.
"Between [Jalen] Brunson and [Karl-Anthony] Towns, specifically being the foundation of this team, finding a way to get the starting group to consistently be a top-five offense should be the goal," Edwards wrote.
"Yes, the Knicks finished the regular season with a top-five offense in totality, but the group was middle of the pack in the second half of the season and often looked bogged down against the better defenses in the playoffs. The No. 1 priority for the Knicks this season is to find a way to have the offense humming, no matter the opponent, more often than not."
"Whichever way Brown decides to go, he and his staff have to get creative so that the roster’s strength — which is offense — is highlighted. That is what is most important."
A big reason why the Knicks should go with Robinson as the starter is because it allows Towns to move away from the paint on defense. Towns isn't the best rim protector, so giving Robinson those duties would help the Knicks tremendously on that end of the floor.
However, the Knicks click better as an offense with Hart around because he can facilitate and distribute the ball very well, connecting his teammates and setting them up for success. The lineup with Hart as a starter wasn't as strong as others, but the Knicks could still figure out a way to be strong with him in the first five.
The Knicks should experiment with several different lineups, especially as they grow and learn in Mike Brown's new system. It could be a process of trial and error, but the Knicks are talented enough to not suffer while going through these growing pains.
New York simply needs to figure out which group works best for the playoffs and they'll have 82 chances to learn what works best.
