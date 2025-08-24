Three Surprise Eastern Conference Threats for Knicks
The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference this season alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, there are three surprise teams that could still pose a threat to the Knicks in the East. Here's a look at who could challenge the Knicks in the battle for Eastern Conference supremacy.
Orlando Magic
The Magic have been on the rise for a little while now, making the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
This summer, they acquired Desmond Bane in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies to boost their core alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. This gives them a stronger offense to pair with their top-three defense in the NBA.
The younger players are getting better for the Magic and eventually they will become a problem in the Eastern Conference given their continuity and chemistry. The year they make the big jump could come in 2025-26.
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons, like the Magic, are another team that could take that serious leap into the contender conversation in the Eastern Conference.
They have their superstar in Cade Cunningham and the front office is putting in pieces that fit well next to him.
They made the Knicks sweat a little bit in their six-game playoff series in the first round of the postseason back in April, but next year they could take them even further, or possibly knock them out.
Boston Celtics
Despite not having Jayson Tatum for most, if not all, of the season with a torn Achilles, the Celtics are a team that cannot be overlooked.
The Celtics also said goodbye to Al Horford, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, two key players from their 2024 title team, but they have been replaced by Anfernee Simons and Chris Boucher. That pair isn't as good, but the Celtics still have that championship DNA that make them a threat in the East.
If Tatum can be healthy by the time the playoffs roll around, the Celtics might become the team nobody wants to face in the postseason.
