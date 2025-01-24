Knicks Land Jazz SG in Mock Trade

All Knicks

The New York Knicks could be a trade partner for the Utah Jazz.

Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are less than two weeks from the NBA Trade Deadline, and they are expected to be a buyer despite their limited assets.

The Knicks' best trade piece may be Mitchell Robinson, who can be used as salary filler to acquire a player who could help the team in the rotation.

SNY insider Ian Begley proposed a potential trade that would send Robinson and two second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for Jordan Clarkson.

"The Knicks had a publicly unsuccessful negotiation with Danny Ainge a few years ago, but that won’t stop this front office from exploring every avenue possible. A buy-low swing on Robinson with added draft capital could be in the cards, and would net New York a certified bucket-getter for their playoff chase," Begley writes.

"Clarkson isn’t everybody’s cup of tea and isn’t the first name to come up when you think "Thibs player," but Utah has a few different packages that could work. The Knicks can add Precious Achiuwa and go for Collin Sexton, or with the right amount of picks try and nab Walker Kessler in addition to either guard."

Clarkson, 32, hasn't played since Jan. 4 due to a plantar fascia tear, but before he went down, he was averaging 16 points per game for the Jazz.

Clarkson is a player with a lot of experience and can be a strong scorer off the bench. However, given his injury and the Knicks' current needs, he may not be a fit for New York at this time.

Miles McBride has done a good job of being that backcourt scorer off the bench with the second unit, and bringing Clarkson in the building would make Deuce's role a moot point.

The Knicks' next game takes place tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings at home. Tipoff from inside Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

